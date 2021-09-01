Denmark beats Scotland to extend winning start to qualifiers

AP National Sports

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has scored twice in the space of two minutes to beat Scotland 2-0 and keep its perfect start to World Cup qualifying. Daniel Wass scored in the 14th minute and Joakim Maehle doubled the lead just over 90 seconds later as the Danes earned their fourth win in as many games. Another strong defensive performance ensured Denmark has yet to concede a goal while scoring 16 of its own. Israel beat the Faroe Islands 4-0 with a hat trick from Eran Zahavi. Austria beat Moldova 2-0.