Titans thinking Super Bowl after overhauling D, adding Jones

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Only Seattle (nine) and Kansas City (eight) have had more consecutive winning seasons than the Tennessee Titans’ five straight in the NFL. The Titans overhauled the defense. They then traded for seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones. He joins an offense already led by the NFL’s back-to-back rushing leader Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown. That has the Titans thinking of the franchise’s first Super Bowl berth since the 1999 season even in the very competitive AFC.