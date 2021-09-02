Delano Robinson, sister-in-law of Jackie Robinson, dies

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The wife of Olympic track medalist Mack Robinson and sister-in-law of baseball great Jackie Robinson has died. Delano Robinson died on Aug. 18. She was 88. Her funeral was held in Pasadena, California, where she kept the family history alive through speeches in the city and its schools. Robinson lobbied for creation of a recreation center in Pasadena named for the family. Mack Robinson won a silver medal in the 200 meters at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947.