Salah joins Egypt for World Cup qualifier in Gabon

AP National Sports

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s soccer association says Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah has arrived in Gabon to join the Pharaohs for their World Cup qualifying match. The association said Saturday in a brief statement that Liverpool’s Salah has joined the Egyptian team in preparing for Sunday’s game against Gabon in Franceville. The 29-year-old Salah missed the Pharaohs’ 1-0 win over Angola on Sept. 1 in Cairo after Liverpool refused to release him because of coronavirus restrictions. Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny also missed the game against Angola. Egypt is among countries on Britain’s coronavirus “red list,” so the two players would have been required to quarantine upon their return from Cairo and miss two Premier League games each.