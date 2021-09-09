A look at each of Novak Djokovic’s 2021 Grand Slam matches

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is 26-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021. That means he is two victories from being the first man to win all four major tennis championships in one season since Rod Laver in 1969. Djokovic is a 34-year-old from Serbia who is ranked No. 1. He won seven matches at the Australian Open, seven at the French Open and seven at Wimbledon to collect those trophies. Now he has added five wins at the U.S. Open as he heads into his semifinal against Alexander Zverev on Friday. A title at Flushing Meadows also would give Djokovic 21 career majors, breaking a tie for the men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.