Allen draws comparisons to Big Ben as Bills face Steelers

AP National Sports

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen doesn’t dispute the comparisons he has drawn to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Allen recalls being a youngster and marveling at Big Ben’s ability to shed blockers and make throws on the run. Where the comparisons end for Allen is how much more he has to prove entering just his fourth season in relation to Roethlisberger’s body of work over 18 seasons. The two will square off in a season-opening showdown between two defending AFC division champions Sunday at Buffalo.