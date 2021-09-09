Another step toward Kraken debut as practice facility opens

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest franchise is set to open its $80 million training facility to the public this weekend. The Seattle Kraken Community IcePlex includes three sheets of ice along with the business and hockey operations offices for the franchise. The team expects the building to be buzzing at all times, whether it’s the NHL team practicing on the main rink or youth hockey and learn-to-skate programs taking place on the other two sheets of ice. The team make its regular season debut on Oct. 23.