Hernández sharp as Royals blank Orioles 6-0

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carlos Hernández pitched six impressive innings, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0. Hernández allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one. Then Kansas City’s bullpen threw three scoreless frames — a night after the Royals allowed nine runs in the eighth inning and lost 9-8. Baltimore’s John Means allowed two runs and five hits in seven-plus innings.