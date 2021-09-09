Louisville hosts Eastern Kentucky looking for 1st victory

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville just might need a quick turnaround to shake the funk from its opening-game loss to Ole Miss. The Cardinals have a lot to forget about Monday night’s 43-24 thumping in Atlanta. Their defense couldn’t stop the Rebels much of the game and the offense was shut out until the third quarter, when the outcome was effectively settled. Hosting FCS Eastern Kentucky in nonconference play meeting allows Louisville to correct all that went wrong against Ole Miss, and maybe even provide the urgency it lacked. Eastern Kentucky is coming off a 31-28 win at Western Carolina.