McMahon, Hilliard homer in 9th, rally Rockies over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Colorado Rockies over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3. Bryce Harper hit his 30th home run of the season to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before the bullpen blew their 30th save of the season. Philadelphia fell 3 ½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East. With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth. After Colton Welker singled, McMahon homered on an 0-2 pitch. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right.It was Kennedy’s third blown save of the season