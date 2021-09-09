Raiders’ Derek Carr set to open 8th season

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derek Carr remembers waking up in a panic, stressing the night before every practice. It’s been quite some time, the eight-year veteran said Thursday, since nerves and anxiety have had him rattled. In fact, Carr is looking forward to a good night’s rest before what will be arguably the biggest season-opener of his career. The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season, at Allegiant Stadium, which sits a Hail Mary pass away from the Las Vegas. Strip.