Steveson signs NIL deal with WWE, will wrestle for Minnesota
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Steveson has achieved his childhood dream of signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. But he still plans to defend his college heavyweight wrestling title for the University of Minnesota. Such deals are now allowed after the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to earn endorsement money without putting their eligibility at risk. It is the WWE’s first deal with a college athlete.