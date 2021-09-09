Trial of former Germany, Bayern player Jérôme Boateng begins

AP National Sports

MUNICH (AP) — Former Germany and Bayern Munich soccer player Jérôme Boateng has denied allegations of assault against his former partner at the opening of his trial. Boateng tells Munich District Court that he did not hit and injure his former partner Sherin Senler in July 2018 when they were on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. He is charged with allegations of dangerous bodily harm and verbal abuse against Senler, the mother of their two children. Thursday was the only scheduled day for the trial.