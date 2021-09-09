Under the Acropolis, world rally roars back to Greece

AP National Sports

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The World Rally Championship has returned to Greece after an eight-year absence with a crowd-pleasing special stage around Athens’ main Syntagma Square. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis launched the race at the foot of the Acropolis. Defending champion and standings leader Sebastien Ogier completed the circuit as the fastest drier on the day, watched by thousands of fans as he screeched past Greece’s parliament to clock 51.5 seconds. The Acropolis Rally ends Sunday.