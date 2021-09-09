West Virginia’s James focuses on mental health, solid 2021

AP National Sports

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wide receiver Sam James used the offseason to focus on his mental health and put a bad 2020 season in the past. James led the Mountaineers in receiving yards last week in a loss at Maryland. He’ll try to help the Mountaineers get back on track when they host Long Island on Saturday. James says when the coronavirus pandemic halted spring activities at school in 2020, he went home and saw his workouts diminish. His production fell as a result. During the recent offseason James put in the hard work and says he isn’t so critical of himself anymore.