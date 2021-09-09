What makes Novak Djokovic great? Shots, yes, but also mind

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic enters his U.S. Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev needing two wins to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man in more than a half-century. So what makes Djokovic so great? Other players might mention the way he returns serves or his ability to cover the court or his two-handed backhand. They also almost always point to his mental strength and his physical stamina. He is 26-0 in Grand Slam matches in 2021 and in nine of those he has come back to win after dropping the first set. The other semifinal Friday is Daniil Medvedev against Felix Auger-Aliassime.