Beckham closer to return, says ‘we’ll see’ on playing Sunday

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback is down to its final days, but the Browns star wide receiver didn’t commit to playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Beckham said he’s still taking things day by day in his return from a season-ending knee injury suffered in October. He spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time in nearly a year to explain the challenge of overcoming his latest injury while also giving vague answers about when he’ll be back on the field. Beckham was close to playing in the season opener, but was a late scratch after going through warmups.