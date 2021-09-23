Defender Achraf Hakimi showing PSG fans his scoring prowess

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — While Paris Saint-Germain fans eagerly await see superstar Lionel Messi’s first goal for his new club they have already witnessed Achraf Hakimi’s remarkable scoring prowess. Hakimi is a right back but his finishing is worthy of a classy forward. He showed this once again on Wednesday night with both goals in a hard-fought 2-1 win at Metz. His last-gasp winner ensured PSG’s streak continued and the club can notch an eighth straight league win if it beats Montpellier at home on Saturday. Hakimi has scored three goals in seven league games for PSG. His seven goals helped Inter Milan win the Italian title last season.