No. 17 Coastal Carolina looks stay perfect against UMass

No. 17 Coastal Carolina looks to stay perfect in the series and the season when it faces UMass. The Chanticleers survived their first road came 28-25 at Buffalo last week to improve to 3-0 for the second straight season. They also won all three times they faced the Minutemen. Coastal Carolina has been dominant at home this season, defeating The Citadel and Kansas by a combined score of 101-36. The Chants offense couldn’t get cranked up last week and quarterback Grayson McCall threw his first interception of the season. He also threw three touchdowns in the victory.