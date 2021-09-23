No. 23 Auburn tries to rebound with visit from Georgia State

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 23 Auburn is attempting to rebound from its first loss of the season. The Tigers face Georgia State, a nearly four-touchdown underdog that is coming off a win over Charlotte. Auburn fell 28-20 on the road against No. 6 Penn State. Bryan Harsin’s Tigers have the nation’s No. 3 run defense led by linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who’s trying to come back from an undisclosed injury. The Panthers ran for 298 yards in last week’s victory.