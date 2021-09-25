DeMorat throws 4 TDs as Fordham tops Stony Brook 31-14

AP National Sports

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tim DeMorat passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns _ two of them to Dequece Carter _ and Fordham picked up its first win of the season with a 31-14 victory over Stony Brook in nonconference play. Each team scored on its first possession with DeMorat hitting Carter from 11 yards out for a 7-0 lead and Stony Brook answering with Tyquell Field’s 20-yard scoring strike to Seba Nekhet to knot the score. The Rams (1-3) grabbed the lead for good midway through the second quarter when DeMorat hooked up with Fotis Kokosioulis for a 4-yard TD.