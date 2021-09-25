Gutierrez homers, 105-loss Orioles send Rangers to 99th loss

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez homered to cap a three-run seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe homered for the Rangers, who have lost nine of 11 and fell to 56-99 on the season. Texas is headed toward its first 100-loss season since 1973. The game was scoreless in the seventh when the 105-loss Orioles broke through against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Trey Mancini walked and scored on Pat Valaika’s double, and Gutierrez followed with his second homer of the season.