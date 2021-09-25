Koepka gets no relief at Ryder Cup; saves par anyway

AP National Sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Brooks Koepka lost a long argument with rules officials who would not grant him relief from an awkward lie near a drain on the 15th hole at the Ryder Cup. Koepka and his partner, Daniel Berger, argued with a pair of rules officials that a drain placed near a bunker to the right of the fairway would interfere with Koepka’s downswing. The issue is more serious because Koepka has been dealing with a wrist injury. According to Rule 16.1, free relief is allowed when an abnormal course condition, including immovable obstructions such as a drain, “physically interferes with the player’s area of intended stance or area of intended swing.”