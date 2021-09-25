Last-place Alavés stuns Atlético 1-0 in Spanish league

AP National Sports

VITORIA, Spain (AP) — Last-place Alavés has stunned defending champion Atlético Madrid with a 1-0 victory in the Spanish league. Victor Laguardia scored with a header off a corner four minutes into the match, giving Alavés its first points of the season and preventing Atlético from regaining the league lead. Atlético stayed in second place, two points behind Real Madrid, which hosts Villarreal later Saturday. Atlético had been unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions this season.