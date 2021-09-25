Rockets ride big plays for early TDs, top Ball St. 22-12

AP National Sports

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Dequan Finn rushed for 106 yards, including a 70-yard burst on a draw play, and Toledo edged away from Ball State 22-12 in a Mid-America Conference opener for both teams. The Rockets grabbed control with two big-play early touchdowns to lead 14-9 at the half, then added two field goals and a safety while holding Ball State to four Jacob Lewis field goals. Toledo took a 7-3 lead when Carter Bradley hooked up with Devin Maddox on a 69-yard touchdown pass. Finn’s 70-yard scamper made it 14-6 on the first play of the second quarter.