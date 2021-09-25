Dominant Usyk ends Joshua’s 2nd reign as heavyweight champ

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has ended Anthony Joshua’s second reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points win in just his third fight since stepping up from the cruiserweight division. Usyk became the third man after Evander Holyfield and David Haye to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight. Six years after Wladimir Klitschko’s long heavyweight reign ended, Ukraine has another champion in boxing’s marquee division. Joshua could not cope with Usyk’s superior reflexes and punching power and ended the fight slumped on the ropes after a flurry of punches by the mandatory challenger to his WBO belt. Usyk also took Joshua’s WBA and IBF titles.