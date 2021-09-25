Williams, No. 1 Alabama sprint by Southern Miss, 63-14

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jameson Williams opened the game with a 100-yard kickoff return, then added an 81-yard touchdown catch and another 83-yard runback in No. 1 Alabama’s 63-14 win over Southern Miss.If it was a footrace, the Golden Eagles had no chance of catching either Williams or ’Bama.Williams and the Crimson Tide needed just 14 seconds to put to rest any worries of a letdown against Southern Miss after a close win over No. 11 Florida and with No. 13 Mississippi on deck. Bryce Young was nearly flawless in throwing for five touchdowns while completing 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards.