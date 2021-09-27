Column: Pagenaud joins rare club of drivers to leave Penske

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Simon Pagenaud is leaving Team Penske and will drive next season for Meyer Shank Racing. Pagenaud is the second driver this season to voluntarily choose to leave Penske. Brad Keselowski is leaving the NASCAR branch at the end of the year. For Pagenaud, the decision was about extending his IndyCar career. He’s a former IndyCar champion and Indianapolis 500 winner. By staying at Penske, he likely would have been moved to IMSA sports car racing. That’s not where the Frenchman wants to be at this point in his career.