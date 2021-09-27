England’s Moeen Ali retires from test cricket after 7 years

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — England allrounder Moeen Ali has retired from test cricket and says he hopes his career can inspire other English Muslims to play the sport. Moeen made his test debut in 2014 against Sri Lanka and went on to represent England 64 times. He took 195 wickets that included five five-wicket hauls and a hat-trick against South Africa in 2017. He also scored five centuries. Moeen lost his central contract in 2019, which led him to focus on franchise cricket.