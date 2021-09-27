Finding new ways to lose, Cornhuskers keep ‘Nebraska-ing’

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost says he’s sick of his team finding new ways to lose and hopes his players are feeling the same way. The Cornhuskers lost 23-20 in overtime at Michigan State after surrendering a punt return for a touchdown and Adrian Martinez’s interception in the extra period. The Huskers have lost 15 of 20 games decided by eight points or less under Frost. That includes all three losses this season. The Huskers play at home on Saturday against Northwestern.