Bears waiting until game time to announce QB against Lions

AP National Sports

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.