Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:20 PM

Goldschmidt walk-off hit, O’Neill 2 HRs as Cards beat Cubs

By JEFF MELNICK
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, and the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals won for the 19th time in their last 20 games, 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs. Tyler O’Neill homered twice and threw out the potential go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the Cardinals, who will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants in the NL wild-card game. Dakota Hudson made his first start for the Cardinals in more than a year, allowing three hits in five scoreless innings. Hudson is returning from Tommy John surgery and worked in relief in his season debut on Sept. 24.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content