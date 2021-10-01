NCAA accuses Louisville, Mack of additional allegations

AP National Sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The NCAA has amended its Notice of Allegations against Louisville to include additional violations committed by the men’s basketball program. The new allegations include impermissible activities and accusations that coach Chris Mack did not promote an atmosphere for compliance. The NCAA stated that Louisville allowed graduate assistants, managers and noncoaching staffers to conduct impermissible practices with current players; producing, showing and personalizing recruiting videos to prospects; and holds Mack responsible for both allegations by not promoting compliance. The latest allegations come as an Independent Resolution Panel reviews alleged violations by Louisville related to a corruption scandal.