Red Sox beat Nats 4-2, pick up game on Yanks in WC chase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec hit back-to-back homers during a four-run sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 to remain in postseason position. Boston won for the second time in seven games and will maintain at least a tie for the second AL wild-card after starting the day with the same record as Seattle. The Red Sox pulled within a game of the Yankees for the top wild card after New York lost to Tampa Bay. Toronto remained a game back of Boston by beating Baltimore.