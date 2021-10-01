Seahawks expect Lockett, Metcalf to play against 49ers

AP National Sports

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice. Coach Pete Carroll says Lockett was able to get some work in during the last practice before the game and should be to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in a loss at Minnesota. The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury. DK Metcalf landed on the injury report with a sore foot but was not given a designation for Sunday’s game, indicating the Seahawks expect him to play.