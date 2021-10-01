Van Gaal names 2 debutants in Dutch squad for WC qualifiers

AP National Sports

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has named two debutants in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar as he seeks to strengthen the team’s flanks and its last line of defense. Van Gaal says he named in-form Club Brugge forward Noa Lang to his 26-man squad because he is short on wingers. He says that given the shortage, “I like to give a young player a chance.” He also gave Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken his first full international call-up as one of four keepers in the squad. The Netherlands leads Group G and travels to Riga to play Latvia on Oct. 8 before facing Gibraltar in Rotterdam three days later.