Anderson’s 52-yard TD highlights Temple’s win over Memphis

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Wan Mathis completed a school-record tying 35 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Amad Anderson Jr. with 2:35 left, and Temple rallied past Memphis 34-31. Temple extended its lead to 27-23 on a 32-yard field goal with 6:16 remaining and Memphis turned it over on downs near midfield with 2:53 left. Three plays later, Anderson caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and raced down the left sideline for a 34-23 lead. Mathis also picked up 53 yards on four carries for Temple. Freshman Seth Henigan was 24 for 40 for 305 yards and three touchdowns for Memphis.

