Bodden, Grambling pull 37-28 upset of Alabama A&M

AP National Sports

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Noah Bodden threw for three touchdowns and led a 24-point second quarter to help send Grambling to a 37-28 upset win over Alabama A&M. Bodden saw his first career action last week against Prairie View A&M. The Tigers entered Saturday’s action averaging 6.3 points per game and scored more against Alabama A&M than their combined first four games. Grambling intercepted Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass three times. Glass entered the game with only two picks through three contests. Glass finished 33-for-57 passing for 406 yards and three touchdowns.