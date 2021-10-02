Bulovas FG as time expires lifts Vanderbilt over UConn 30-28

AP National Sports

By MARK McGEE

For The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt kicker Joseph Bulovas kicked a 31-yard field goal as time ran out for a 30-28 victory over UConn. It was the second time in the game Vanderbilt overcame a Connecticut lead. Connecticut opened with field goals of 38 and 44 yards by Joe McFadden on the first two drives for a 6-0 lead. A pair of touchdowns in the final 5:21 gave Connecticut a 28-27 lead. Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard caught touchdown passes with one each in the second quarter and fourth quarter. They were his first two career touchdown receptions as he had seven catches for 113 yards.