Burnley, Norwich still winless after 0-0 draw in EPL

AP National Sports

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley and Norwich saw their winless starts to the Premier League continue as they fought out a 0-0 draw which at least provided a first point of the season for the Canaries. The first 0-0 draw between these clubs after 44 meetings in all competitions neatly summed up how their seasons are going to date. Sean Dyche celebrated 400 games in charge of Burnley and there was a first clean sheet of the campaign for the team but those were among the few positive statistics on an afternoon when they extended a club-record winless home run to 14 matches. Norwich at least ended its miserable run of 16 straight losses in the top flight.