SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cameron Norrie beat top-seeded Andrey Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the San Diego Open final. Norrie, the 26-year-old British player who won his first ATP Tour title this year in Acapulco, will face second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway. Ruud beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.