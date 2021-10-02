Clemson’s leading WR Justyn Ross out for second half vs BC

AP National Sports

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Justyn Ross left the field for the locker room in the opening half against Boston College on Saturday night. Ross was on the sideline in sweats after halftime and was out for the second half. Ross led the team with 22 receptions coming into the game. He had one catch for 15 against the Eagles before leaving. Ross is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior who had missed all of last season after neck surgery in the spring of 2020. He was cleared this offseason to return to football and had started Clemson’s first five games.