Copeland’s 3TDs lead Chattanooga past Western Carolina

AP National Sports

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Copeland passed for two touchdowns and ran for one of Chattanooga’s four rushing scores as the Mocs beat Western Carolina 45-17. Chattanooga led 21-3 in the first quarter for its most points in the opening frame since 2017. Tyrell Price, Gino Appleberry and Ailym Ford each rushed for 70-plus yards and a score for Chattanooga. Price’s TD went for 57 yards and Ford had a 54-yarder as six rushers combined for 271 yards while WCU was held to 277 total yards. Ford, who entered with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, carried it 16 times for 74 yards to become the fastest high-school signee to reach 1,500 career yards rushing in program history.