Delaware State topples Wagner with TD in second overtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Lewis’s fourth touchdown pass of the game — 17 yards to Trey Gross in the second overtime — lifted Delaware State to a 33-27 come-from-behind victory over Wagner. Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 169 yards for Delaware State and Lewis passed for 169 of the Hornets’ 348 total yards. The Hornets rallied from a 20-7 deficit with 20 consecutive points before Wagner in turn rallied to tie it at 27 on a LeShane Taylor 22-yard pass to Jeremiah Lorick midway through the fourth quarter. After Lewis’s TD pass and subsequent failed 2- point conversion in the second overtime, Wagner’s possession ended when Taylor was sacked by Andrew Reese.