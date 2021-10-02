Desmond Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of College Football Playoff resume. Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first top-10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule. The Bearcats were not quite dominant, but they were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900. Notre Dame dropped to 4-1.