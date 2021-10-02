Hankins’ late TD run helps UTEP beat Old Dominion 28-21

AP National Sports

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Deion Hankins had a fourth-quarter touchdown run and UTEP held off Old Dominion 28-21 in the Conference USA opener for both teams. Hankins’ 3-yard TD run capped the scoring with about seven minutes remaining. Old Dominion drove to the UTEP 38 with 26 seconds to play, but the Monarch’s drive stalled with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-17. D.J. Mack Jr. was 20-of-34 passing for 194 yards, threw for one touchdown and ran for another score for Old Dominion (1-4, 0-1).