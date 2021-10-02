Jays stay close in wild-card race, hit 5 HRs, rout O’s 10-1

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 47th home run and the Toronto Blue Jays pushed their AL wild-card chase to the final day of the regular season by thumping the Baltimore Orioles 10-1. The Blue Jays launched five homers and Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings to help Toronto close within one game of the wild card-leading New York Yankees. Toronto began the day tied with Seattle, one game behind Boston for the second wild-card spot. George Springer, Teoscar Hernández, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all went deep for Toronto. The Blue Jays lead the majors with a franchise-record 258 home runs. Guerrero grimaced rounding first base on a double in the sixth inning and was checked by trainers but remained in the game.