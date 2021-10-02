Kentucky rallies past No. 10 Florida 20-13 in SEC showdown

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Trevin Wallace returned a blocked field goal 76 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth and Kentucky made a final defensive stand to hold off No. 10 Florida 20-13. The SEC East Division showdown was more of a slog than a slugfest for much of the night, and the Gators were poised to add Jace Christmann’s 48-yard field goal attempt to their 10-7 lead. Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal got a hand on the low kick that sent the ball fluttering the line to Wallace, who found small seam to race for the game-changing TD.