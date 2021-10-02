Lowe hits 3 homers for Rays at Yankee Stadium

AP National Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Lowe has hit three home runs for the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Lowe connected for a pair of early three-run shots off New York starter Jordan Montgomery, and then launched a leadoff drive in the seventh inning against Michael King, giving the second baseman a career-high seven RBIs. Lowe increased his career-high total to a team-leading 39 homers with his first three-homer game in the majors. It was his sixth career multihomer game and fourth this year.