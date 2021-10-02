Luzardo strikes out 11 to lead Marlins past Phillies

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out a career-high 11 and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. Miguel Rojas had two hits for the Marlins (66-95), who moved one game ahead of last-place Washington in the NL East. Acquired from the Oakland A’s for Starling Marte on July 30, Luzardo (6-9) gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander also walked twice and scored the lead run on Chisholm’s shot. Luzardo was removed after striking out Bryce Harper to lead off the sixth. Harper went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. The National League MVP contender reached on a bunt single, his fourth of the season.